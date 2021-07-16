type here...
By Qwame Benedict
The mother of Shatta Wale has accused Magdalene Love as the one responsible for destroying her relationship with Michy who is the former girlfriend of Shatta Wale.

According to Madam Elsie Evelyn Avemegah, everything was going perfectly well between herself and her ‘supposed’ in law Michy whenever she visits them at home.

She continued that Michy at times even washes her car when she comes around and within that period Magluv was just an errand girl for her son Junior(Shatta Wale).

Madam Elsie stated that one time she called Magluv and questioned her about what she was doing in the house and Magluv responded that she has been helping them with some stuff in the house.

Days after she paid a visit to her son and realized that Michy who used to be happy whenever she is around all of sudden gave her an attitude and walked off into their bedroom.

She explained that Magluv who was present when the incident happened bashed Michy for walking out on her mother-in-law adding that she doesn’t respect her.

Unknown to her, Magluv who was bashing Michy had told lies about her(Mother) to Michy.

Shatta Wale’s mother revealed that after that incident, Magluv was always calling her to report and say things to her which made her go to the house to warn her to stop reporting things to her.

Watch the video:

She concluded that she is surprised that Magluv who Michy helped and even gave her some of her wigs is now saying all these things against just to win Shatta Wale’s heart.

Source:Ghpage

