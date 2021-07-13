type here...
GhPageEntertainmentMagluv drops video of Michy allegedly receiving money from NAM 1
Entertainment

Magluv drops video of Michy allegedly receiving money from NAM 1

By Qwame Benedict
Magluv drops video of Michy allegedly receiving money from NAM 1
Michy and NAM 1
- Advertisement -

The baby mama of Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, Michy, has been trending for some hours now after the alleged cousin of the dancehall musician identified as Magdalene Love threatened to expose her.

Magluv gave Michy an ultimatum to come out and the whole world the truth of how and why she left the house of Shatta Wale.

Well, the time has elapsed and Michy has still not said anything and Magluv has started dropping secrets.

One thing that she has been hammering on has been that embattled Menzgold CEO NAM 1 has been sleeping with Michy behind Shatta Wale and has been giving her good cash.

Well, Magluv has dropped a video to back her claims alleging that Michy got that huge money from NAM 1 after they were done with the act.

In the video, Michy could be seen holding stacks of dollars in her hands while looking all happy.

Watch the video below:

Michy is yet to react or respond to all the allegations levelled against her by Magluv.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Accra
broken clouds
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
78 %
5.1mph
75 %
Tue
80 °
Wed
81 °
Thu
79 °
Fri
80 °
Sat
79 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News