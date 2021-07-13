- Advertisement -

The baby mama of Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, Michy, has been trending for some hours now after the alleged cousin of the dancehall musician identified as Magdalene Love threatened to expose her.

Magluv gave Michy an ultimatum to come out and the whole world the truth of how and why she left the house of Shatta Wale.

Well, the time has elapsed and Michy has still not said anything and Magluv has started dropping secrets.

One thing that she has been hammering on has been that embattled Menzgold CEO NAM 1 has been sleeping with Michy behind Shatta Wale and has been giving her good cash.

Well, Magluv has dropped a video to back her claims alleging that Michy got that huge money from NAM 1 after they were done with the act.

In the video, Michy could be seen holding stacks of dollars in her hands while looking all happy.

Watch the video below:

Michy is yet to react or respond to all the allegations levelled against her by Magluv.