- Advertisement -

The alleged cousin of Dancehall act Shatta Wale, Magdalene Love aka Magluv has hit back at Shatta Wale’s mother for accusing her of being the reason why Shatta has neglected her.

Elsie Evelyn Avemegah who is the mother of dancehall act Shatta Wale in an interview cried bitterly saying the last time she set eyes on his son was about 3 years ago.

She accused Magluv of being the one behind who has been bewitching her son and taking all the attention.

Well, Magluv has reacted to this allegation and has gone ahead to even share the receipt of some help she has offered her in the past.

According to her, if Shatta’s mother wouldn’t appreciate all the efforts she has provided to her in the past then she shouldn’t try to destroy her now.

She continued that she now understands why her own son has told her that he doesn’t trust her adding that she should always keep records of whatever she does for her.

“We live in an environment where people try so hard to destroy someone with lies,but I know where all this frustration is coming from and the problem you have is not me. I now understand why your son don’t trust you around him and always ask me to keep records of everything about you. I paid your house rent few months ago but you have decided to lie against me because of little change, you sell your son out but i Pray and hope you succeed. God no go shame us. I’m still Magluv and forever I will be “ she posted.

See screenshot below:

Magdalene Love

Watch the video:

Magluv has been attacking Michy for some days now revealing some deep secrets about the baby mama of Shatta Wale.