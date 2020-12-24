- Advertisement -

According to Kennedy Agyapong, the MP for Assin Central people of Kumasi and Cape Coast are sitting on a time bomb.

The maverick politician in a new video has stated that the Kumasi and Cape Coast main markets will be set ablaze this Saturday 26th December 2020.

He alleges John Mahama, Asiedu Nketiah, Gbevlo Lartey and other top NDC officials are the masterminds to this impending danger to hit these places.

Ken Agyapong sternly warned them to asap put a stop to it or face his equal fury of burning their houses and other valuables of them.