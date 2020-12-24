type here...
Mahama, Asiedu Nketiah, others are planning to burn Kumasi and Cape Coast markets on Saturday-Ken Agyapong alleges

By Mr. Tabernacle
Kennedy Agyapong and Mahama, Gbevlo Lartey, Asiedu Nketiah
According to Kennedy Agyapong, the MP for Assin Central people of Kumasi and Cape Coast are sitting on a time bomb.

The maverick politician in a new video has stated that the Kumasi and Cape Coast main markets will be set ablaze this Saturday 26th December 2020.

He alleges John Mahama, Asiedu Nketiah, Gbevlo Lartey and other top NDC officials are the masterminds to this impending danger to hit these places.

Watch the video below;

Ken Agyapong sternly warned them to asap put a stop to it or face his equal fury of burning their houses and other valuables of them.

