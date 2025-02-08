type here...
News

Mahama bans appointees from flying first class during official travels

By Kwasi Asamoah

President John Mahama has imposed a ban on first-class air travel for his appointees during official trips.

He emphasized the need for fiscal discipline and the elimination of unnecessary expenses.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of 17 ministers at the Presidency in Accra, he charged the newly appointed eight sector ministers and nine regional ministers to prioritize the protection of the public purse.

The President urged his ministers to embrace a modest lifestyle, avoiding extravagant spending and luxury travel.

He reminded them that the resources at their disposal belong to the Ghanaian people and that their decisions must reflect a commitment to responsible governance.

This directive aligns with President Mahama’s broader strategy of running a lean government, as seen in his recent appointments.

He also hinted at introducing a code of conduct to guide appointees in carrying out their duties.

President John Mahama has imposed a ban on first-class air travel for his appointees during official trips.

Trending:
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

He emphasized the need for fiscal discipline and the elimination of unnecessary expenses.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of 17 ministers at the Presidency in Accra, he charged the newly appointed eight sector ministers and nine regional ministers to prioritize the protection of the public purse.

The President urged his ministers to embrace a modest lifestyle, avoiding extravagant spending and luxury travel.

He reminded them that the resources at their disposal belong to the Ghanaian people and that their decisions must reflect a commitment to responsible governance.

This directive aligns with President Mahama’s broader strategy of running a lean government, as seen in his recent appointments.

He also hinted at introducing a code of conduct to guide appointees in carrying out their duties.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Kantamanto, Techiman markets bounce back after devastating fire outbreak

Obrempong Appia-Nuamah II is alive – Twifo queen mothers set record straight

GhPageNews

TODAY

Sunday, February 9, 2025
30.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Lockdown: Atopa tape of a drunk married woman being ‘chop’ by 3 guys hit online

Married woman 3 men

Have you seen this trending video yet?

Have you seen this trending video yet?

Headmaster of Piina SHS intercepted for allegedly smuggling food meant for students

Piina SHS

Sad! Police officer shooots and killls himself

Sad! Police officer shooots and killls himself

Here’s the FULL 5 minutes Benjamin Mendy’s trending hot ‘skin to skin’ video

Here's the FULL 5 minutes Benjamin Mendy's trending hot 'skin to skin' video
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways