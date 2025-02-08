Mahama bans appointees from flying first class during official travels

President John Mahama has imposed a ban on first-class air travel for his appointees during official trips.

He emphasized the need for fiscal discipline and the elimination of unnecessary expenses.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of 17 ministers at the Presidency in Accra, he charged the newly appointed eight sector ministers and nine regional ministers to prioritize the protection of the public purse.

The President urged his ministers to embrace a modest lifestyle, avoiding extravagant spending and luxury travel.

He reminded them that the resources at their disposal belong to the Ghanaian people and that their decisions must reflect a commitment to responsible governance.

This directive aligns with President Mahama’s broader strategy of running a lean government, as seen in his recent appointments.

He also hinted at introducing a code of conduct to guide appointees in carrying out their duties.

President John Mahama has imposed a ban on first-class air travel for his appointees during official trips.

He emphasized the need for fiscal discipline and the elimination of unnecessary expenses.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of 17 ministers at the Presidency in Accra, he charged the newly appointed eight sector ministers and nine regional ministers to prioritize the protection of the public purse.

The President urged his ministers to embrace a modest lifestyle, avoiding extravagant spending and luxury travel.

He reminded them that the resources at their disposal belong to the Ghanaian people and that their decisions must reflect a commitment to responsible governance.

This directive aligns with President Mahama’s broader strategy of running a lean government, as seen in his recent appointments.

He also hinted at introducing a code of conduct to guide appointees in carrying out their duties.