Mahama buys a car worth 3 billion for Lilwin- more details

By Musah Abdul

Kumawood actor cum movie producer, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin has heaped praises on the former president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama.

Lilwin claims the former president has done a lot of things for him, even though he has not publicly endorsed him.

Lilwin was at the Kotoka International Airport to welcome the Nigerian superstars he featured in his “Country Called Ghana” movie where he made this disclosure.

Speaking with Zionfelix in a viral video, Lilwin said he wanted to use the opportunity to praise the former president.

The actor claims the president offered him a school bus worth 3 billion after he went to an interview to beg for assistance.

According to Lilwin, the former president has told him to keep it a secret, however, he cannot keep it as a secret anymore.

Source:Ghpage

