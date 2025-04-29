type here...
Mahama has failed as a president- Chairman Wontumi

By Mzta Churchill

Controversial Ashanti Regional Chairman, Chairman Wontumi believes president Mahama has failed as a president.

The regional chairman made the statement when he was speaking at the NPP “Thank you” tour in Kumasi.

Chairman Wontumi claims the president lied to Ghanaians before the last general election.

According to him, the president made numerous promises, however, its been months and he is yet to fulfill any of them.


Chairman Wontumi named some of the promises, saying that the president promised to increase the prices of cocoa, and make the lives of the ordinary Ghanaian better, meanwhile, he is sacking the same Ghanaians who voted for him, making them jobless.

