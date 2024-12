The vice president of Ghana, Dr. Bawumia has spoken for the first time after the December 7 general election.

Speaking during a conference sighted by Gh Page, Dr. Bawumia conceded defeat.

The vice president who doubles as the flagbearer of the NPP claims per information he has gathered, John Mahama has won.

He noted that, the results they have gathered at the NPP coalition center states that John Mahama has won.