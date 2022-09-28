type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment"Mahama is useless" - KiDi said, called out for past tweets
Entertainment

“Mahama is useless” – KiDi said, called out for past tweets

By Albert
- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian musician is being called out for a series of tweets he made in the past about former President Mahama.

KiDi, then, had taken a swipe at the erstwhile Mahama administration by describing his speeches as useless.

He went on to chastise Mahama for failing to solve Dumsor and doing nothing about the economy.

Some Twitter folks have dug into the archives and brought out some of these tweets, which he also made about Voltarians and Northerners.

KiDi had immaturely insinuated that people from the Volta Region and the North were clueless about voting for the NDC after the 2012 elections.

He subsequently used the late Amissah Arthur, the late Atta-Mills, and President Akufo-Addo to make jokes.

Below are screenshots of some of the tweets KiDi made…

Beno Sarkcess wrote: By now Kidi dry get plenty notifications, he go think say menners dey spoil there for en EP give am or some Grammy nominations drop, he go come online na old tweets wey set agenda give am

Fosty wrote: As KiDi say one shoddy ein avi dey rec Atta Mills ein ghost. Ano know how Ghana Yesu pop for my head inside.

GhanaSocial wrote: Thank God Kidi’s career is about die.. that guy was negatively influencing the children!

Ghana Yesu wrote: Kidi was once an underground agenda boy before he became musician and man has become big. Another win for twitter agenda boys.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, September 28, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    77.4 ° F
    77.4 °
    77.4 °
    88 %
    5.1mph
    75 %
    Wed
    77 °
    Thu
    81 °
    Fri
    82 °
    Sat
    82 °
    Sun
    76 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News