Mahama to finally name his running mate today

- Advertisement -

The presidential candidate on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama according to reports would today July 6 name his running mate in the build-up to the general elections in December.

News sources indicate that the flagbearer will present the name of former Education Minister, Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman as his preferred choice for the position.

Other names that have also come up as likely contenders include former Finance Ministers, Prof. Kwesi Botchwey and Dr Kwabena Duffuor.

Also Read: Don’t announce the name of your vice now – Prophet Nigel Gaisie to John Mahama

The National Executive Committee of the party will per the party’s regulations uphold or reject the choice of Mr Mahama.

The former president has been under intense pressure to name his running mate by the largest opposition the New Patriotic Party for some time now since the demise of his former Veep Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur passed on.