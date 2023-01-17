type here...
Mahama plays grandpa role to first granddaughter in video

Maham plays grandpa role after son welcomes son in video
Former President Mahama has taken up his grandpa role after his son Shafik and wife Asma welcomed their first child.

An elated Mr Mahama posted a video of his granddaughter on social media, revealing her face for the first time.

In one video, John Mahama is seen cuddling the infant they called Alyazia Frema Mahama after rocking her to sleep.

Another showed him holding the infant as Lordina Mahama, the former first lady, washed her up.

“Congratulations Shafik and Asma. Welcome grand daughter Alyazia Frema Mahama,” John Mahama wrote.

After two and a half years of marriage, Shafik’s Algerian wife, Asma, gave birth to their first child.

On Thursday, December 8, 2022, Asma shared the joyful news on her Instagram page.

One interesting fact is, Alyazia Frema Mahama was born on November 29, 2022 – and thus shares same birthday with her grandfather, Mr Mahama.

