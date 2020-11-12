Mahama reacts to the death of J.J Rawlings

- Advertisement -

Former President and the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama has broken his silence following the death of the founder of the NDC and former President Jerry John Rawlings.

The NDC flagbearer has been touring the Ashanti Region since Monday to campaign in the build-up to the December polls.

He was in Obuasi meeting some chiefs in the area before news of JJ Rawlings’ death got to him which made him cut short his campaign to mourn his party’s founder.

In a press statement from his office, the NDC flagbearer eulogised Jerry Rawlings describing him as an iconic figure.

Mahama in the statement also announced that he has suspended his campaign with immediate effect to join the family mourn their loss.

Read his statement below: