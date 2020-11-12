type here...
GhPage News Mahama reacts to the death of J.J Rawlings
News

Mahama reacts to the death of J.J Rawlings

Avatar
By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Mahama reacts to the death of J.J Rawlings
John Dramani Mahma and JJ Rawlings
- Advertisement -

Former President and the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama has broken his silence following the death of the founder of the NDC and former President Jerry John Rawlings.

The NDC flagbearer has been touring the Ashanti Region since Monday to campaign in the build-up to the December polls.

He was in Obuasi meeting some chiefs in the area before news of JJ Rawlings’ death got to him which made him cut short his campaign to mourn his party’s founder.

In a press statement from his office, the NDC flagbearer eulogised Jerry Rawlings describing him as an iconic figure.

Mahama in the statement also announced that he has suspended his campaign with immediate effect to join the family mourn their loss.

Read his statement below:

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, November 12, 2020
Accra
few clouds
84.2 ° F
84.2 °
84.2 °
74 %
1.3mph
20 %
Thu
84 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
86 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News