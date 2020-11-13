GhPage reported a while ago that the family of the late Jerry John Rawlings has refused ex-president John Mahama’s access to the family’s Book of Condolence.

According to the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the State Protocol turned them away with the excuse that it has been closed to be reopened on Monday 16th November.

Speaking to Asempa FM, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo said: “They [State Protocol] told us the book has been closed and it will be reopened on Monday.”

Well, Mahama has been able to sign a Book of Condolence opened for the late president Rawlings at the NDC Party’s headquarters after they were turned away.

The Party which Rawlings founded opened their Book of Condolence On Friday 13th November at exactly 3:00 pm and John Dramani Mahama was the first person given access to write in it.

Former President John Dramani Mahama wrote:

Boss,

It is difficult to come to terms with your shocking exit. But you’ve always been unconventional and acted on your own terms. The rest of us your comrades are left to mourn you. But beyond mourning your departure, we have a duty and responsibility to ensure that your person and your principles receive their deserved place in the history of Ghana.

Leader of the Revolution, Founder of the 4th Republic and Midwife of the longest period of democratic governance in history and nobody can take that away.

Fare thee well, boss.

Mahama signs NDC’s version of the Rawlings Book of Condolence

It’s unclear if John Mahama will go back on Monday to the family and sign the Book of Condolence or not but GhPage will keep you updated.

Meanwhile, Nana Addo and his entourage who visited the family of Jerry John Rawlings at Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings’ residence were given access to the Book of Condolence. It was closed after Nana Addo’s condolence.

Nana Addo wrote:

Your role in the establishment and development of the 4th Republic as the most enduring Republic of our history is truly exceptional. Ghanaians appreciate your leadership of our nation and will remember you accordingly. For me, I appreciate very much your friendship.

Commandant, farewell and rest peacefully in the bosom of the almighty Sgd Nana

Nana Addo signs Rawlings Book of Condolence opened by the family

Rest In Peace Jerry John Rawlings