We will resist any attempt to subvert the will of the people – Mahama warns EC and NPP

The former president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama who is currently contesting on the ticket of NDC has warned the Electoral Commission not to make any attempts to steal the elections for the NPP.

Addressing the press a few moments ago, John Mahama said he has not conceded defeat as being speculated in social media by some NPP sympathizers.

He went on to send the caution to EC and the ruling NPP led by Nana Addo Dankwah Akudo Addo that the “NDC will resist any attempt by the EC to subvert the will of the Ghanaian people”.

The former president further claimed that the NDC has won 10 out of 16 regions and is currently having the majority in parliament.

He urged NDC supporters to “Go out and jubilate” because they will be named the winners of the election very soon by the EC. John Mahama ended by stating boldly “he is pleased with the results that have come in so far.“