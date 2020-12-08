type here...
GhPage News We will resist any attempt to subvert the will of the people...
News

We will resist any attempt to subvert the will of the people – Mahama warns EC and NPP

By RASHAD
John Mahama
John Mahama
- Advertisement -

The former president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama who is currently contesting on the ticket of NDC has warned the Electoral Commission not to make any attempts to steal the elections for the NPP.

Addressing the press a few moments ago, John Mahama said he has not conceded defeat as being speculated in social media by some NPP sympathizers.

SEE ALSO: John Dumelo demands recount of Ayawaso West Waguon votes

He went on to send the caution to EC and the ruling NPP led by Nana Addo Dankwah Akudo Addo that the “NDC will resist any attempt by the EC to subvert the will of the Ghanaian people”.

The former president further claimed that the NDC has won 10 out of 16 regions and is currently having the majority in parliament.

He urged NDC supporters to “Go out and jubilate” because they will be named the winners of the election very soon by the EC. John Mahama ended by stating boldly “he is pleased with the results that have come in so far.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Accra
light rain
84.2 ° F
84.2 °
84.2 °
74 %
3.5mph
0 %
Tue
83 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
84 °

TRENDING

Lady arrested with ballot papers at circle Orion cinema

News Qwame Benedict -
Information reaching Ghpage.com has it that a lady has been arrested at Orion Cinema in Circle for having in her possession thumb printed ballot...
Read more

Ghana Election 2020: Ledzokuku MP Dr. Okoe Boye in a street fight with residents

News RASHAD -
There is a viral video of the member of parliament for Ledzokuku Constituency, Dr. Okoe Boye in a near fistfight with some residents of...
Read more

Headmaster in the famous kitchen stool ‘atopa’ tape reported dead

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
Information reaching us has it that the headmaster in the famous kitchen stool sex tape that surfaced years ago is dead. The former headmaster...
Read more

#Elections 2020: 3 shot dead at Odododiodio Constituency

News Mr. Tabernacle -
Sad reports at hand have it that 3 persons have been shot dead at Odododiodio Constituency. The shooting incident happened at  Modak Hotel. Information has...
Read more

Military man meets his untimely death on his way for election duties

News Qwame Benedict -
A military man and an okada rider have met their untimely death in Accra after a vehicle run over them. According to an eye...
Read more

Fire guts ballot papers at Asutifi South

News RASHAD -
GhPage has received a new report from the Asutifi South Constituency. According to the reports, fire has gut ballot papers in the constituency. The report...
Read more

#Election2020: Man arrested for taking a photo of his thumb printed ballot paper

News Qwame Benedict -
A young man from Zebilla in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region is currently in the grips of the police for...
Read more

Parliamentary contest in the Fomena Constituency turns bloody

News Qwame Benedict -
Some followers of Hon. Andrew Asiamah Amoakoh the Independent candidate of Fomena constituency have clashed with the NPP presidential candidate of the area. According...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News