Mahama will regret becoming president again – De Lighter Roja

By Armani Brooklyn

Ghanaian prophet and self-styled “Dangerous Prophet,” Prophet Roja, has issued a chilling warning to President John Dramani Mahama.

According to him, the president will regret his return to power.

The controversial man of God made the remarks during a recent appearance on Angel FM.

This doom prophecy follows just days after his earlier prophecy, believed by many to have predicted the tragic helicopter crash that killed Ghana’s Defence Minister, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, and seven others, went viral on social media.

According to Prophet Roja, God has shown him that President Mahama’s renewed leadership of the country will be plagued with regret.


“The President will regret ever becoming president again,” – He stated during the live broadcast, urging the nation to remain prayerful and vigilant.

President Mahama

Prophet Roja, who has built a reputation for making bold and often controversial declarations, insisted that his prophecies about looming internal instability in Ghana should not be taken lightly.

While he did not provide specific details about the nature of the challenges President Mahama would face, he suggested that Ghana’s current political and spiritual climate is volatile.

His prophecy has sparked fresh debate on social media, especially in the wake of the national mourning that followed the military helicopter crash on August 6, 2025, which claimed the lives of eight people, including two top government ministers.

