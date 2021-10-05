type here...
Mahama’s daughter, Farida shows her ‘boyfriend’ for the first time

By Mr. Tabernacle
The beautiful daughter of John Dramani Mahama, Farida Mahama has flaunted her baby boy on social media for the first time on his birthday.

In a screenshot of a Snapchat status of the ex-president’s daughter, she shared the photo of the young man. The guy (with his head bowed) ‘dripped’ in a crazy jeans and white T-shirt.

Captioning the post she wrote; “happy birthday babe”.

This came as a surprise to many as Farida never came out as someone who would flaunt her love life in public, she looks too innocent.

