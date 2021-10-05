Mahama’s daughter, Farida shows her ‘boyfriend’ for the first time

- Advertisement -

The beautiful daughter of John Dramani Mahama, Farida Mahama has flaunted her baby boy on social media for the first time on his birthday.

In a screenshot of a Snapchat status of the ex-president’s daughter, she shared the photo of the young man. The guy (with his head bowed) ‘dripped’ in a crazy jeans and white T-shirt.

Captioning the post she wrote; “happy birthday babe”.

This came as a surprise to many as Farida never came out as someone who would flaunt her love life in public, she looks too innocent.

