Mahama’s ‘do or die’ campaign T-shirt pops up hours after his comment

- Advertisement -

Following the comments of John Mahama, barely 48 hours, some alleged NDC party boys have gone ahead to print ‘Do or Die’ T-shirts.

This emergence of this shirt comes after the controversial statement Mahama made on a “Thank you tour” at the Bono East Region with National executives of the party and his running mate in the elections 2020 Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang.

Speaking on Akina FM in the Bono East Region capital Techiman, Mr Mahama said the NDC will ensure it is not cheated in the 2024 election.

He stressed, what the NDC is looking up to is free and fair elections devoid of intimidation to change the will of the electorate.

“It is said that you learn lessons from things that happen so we have also learned from 2020. The elections will be won or lost at the polling station.

The polling station will be do or die affair. I haven’t said all die be die, it will be do or die at the polling station, in 2024 that is where we will win the election.

We will be doing everything to ensure that the election is free and fair. We don’t want to cheat the NPP and we also don’t want them to cheat us.

just want the will of the people to prevail,” Mr Mahama who is on his Thank you tour told Akan FM in the Bono East region Tuesday.

The campaign T-shirt with ‘do or die’ boldly scripted back and front is making the rounds on social media, see photos;

Mahama’s controversial ‘do or die’ comment has received backlash from all corners yet he still stand by his statements.

Former President John Dramani Mahama has taken a hard-core stance and declined to backtrack his remarks.

He said critics particularly members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) who are making noise on top of trees and their roofs asking him to retract and apologise is a figment of their own imaginations.

According to him, those trying hard to equalise his comment with Akufo-Addo’s ‘all die be die’ mantra should open their personal dictionaries and check the true meaning of it.

Speaking at Moonlite FM in Sunyani in the Bono Region, Mahama indicated that ‘do or die’ is an idiomatic expression which means the right thing must be done.