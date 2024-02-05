Maid absconds and sells her madam’s baby for Ghc 7,900 cedis

- Advertisement -

A maid who was recently employed by a family through an agent has sold the baby she was employed to care for.

The maid, identified as Ruth Okezie, reportedly absconded with the baby from the home in Shomolu (Nigeria) at about 2a.m. on Saturday morning, Feb. 3.

After a missing person’s report was publicised on social media, the maid was found in Ikorodu, without the baby.

She has now confessed to selling the baby for N800,000 which is equivalent to Ghc 7,900

An X user close to the situation, who shared the story, said the baby has not been found yet.