type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsMaid absconds and sells her madam's baby for Ghc 7,900 cedis
News

Maid absconds and sells her madam’s baby for Ghc 7,900 cedis

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Maid absconds and sells her madam's baby for Ghc 7,900 cedis
- Advertisement -

A maid who was recently employed by a family through an agent has sold the baby she was employed to care for.

The maid, identified as Ruth Okezie, reportedly absconded with the baby from the home in Shomolu (Nigeria) at about 2a.m. on Saturday morning, Feb. 3.

After a missing person’s report was publicised on social media, the maid was found in Ikorodu, without the baby.

She has now confessed to selling the baby for N800,000 which is equivalent to Ghc 7,900

An X user close to the situation, who shared the story, said the baby has not been found yet.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

TODAY

Monday, February 5, 2024
Accra
scattered clouds
83.6 ° F
83.6 °
83.6 °
63 %
2.8mph
39 %
Mon
83 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
87 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
85 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more