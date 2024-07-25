type here...
Maid caught putting rat poison into entire family’s meal because they seized her phone – Video

By Armani Brooklyn
A young maid was caught by her guardians putting rat poison into the entire family’s meal because her phone had been seized.

In a trending video, the young maid can be seen carrying the food she had poisoned while crying.

According to reports, the young maid’s guardians were forced to seize her phone because her academic performance had dwindled.

Feeling angry and bitter, she decided to poison the entire family after preparing their evening meal.

The matter has since been handed over to the Senegalese police to continue with further investigations.

Source:GHpage

