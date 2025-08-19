type here...
Maid filmed urinating inside food she was preparing for her employers

By Armani Brooklyn
Maid

A worrying video circulating on social media captures the moment a housemaid was caught on camera urinating into food she was preparing for her employers.

In the footage, the maid, who appeared to be in the middle of cooking, paused to squat and urinate into a bowl.

Shockingly, she was later seen pouring the urine into the soup she was preparing before putting her clothes back on to continue cooking as if nothing had happened.

Maid

The video has triggered massive outrage online as many social media users have expressed deep disgust and concern over such an act of betrayal.

“This is beyond disgusting and heartbreaking. Trust is everything when you bring someone into your home—seeing this kind of betrayal is really disturbing. Cleanliness and honesty should never be compromised,” one user commented.

Another added, “The wickedness of most of these so-called house helps ehh, it’s just terrible.”

