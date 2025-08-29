type here...
Main chick stabs sidechick during a confrontation

By Armani Brooklyn
A worrying video circulating on social media captures the moment a violent altercation between two women turned deadly during a confrontation at a beach.

The incident began as a heated verbal exchange between a woman, believed to be the “main chick,” and another, alleged to be her partner’s sidechick.

What started as insults quickly escalated into physical assault.

In the viral footage, the main chick is seen pulling a knife concealed under her dress and stabbing the sidechick multiple times as stunned eyewitnesses screamed for help.

Eyewitnesses eventually rushed in to intervene by pulling the women apart, but not before the sidechick had sustained severe injuries.

Citing from the video, the victim can be seen fatally wounded from the multiple stabs, despite the attempts of bystanders to rescue her.

