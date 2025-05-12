Main chick storms hotel with friends to discipline sidechick

A trending video on social media that has received massive condemnation captures the moment a supposed main chick and her friends stormed the hotel room to physically assault a side chick.

In the now-viral video, the self-proclaimed main chick and her friends landed over 10 brutal slaps on the sidechick who was seated on the couch.

As if the hefty slaps were also not enough, they also landed heavy blows and kicks on her tummy as well

According to the main chick, the sidechick is trying to snatch her boyfriend from her; Reason she stormed the hotel with her friends to teach her a lesson.

Social media users who have come across the video have called on the Nigerian Police Force to mercilessly deal with the mainchick and her friends for the assault on the young lady.

