Main girlfriend teams up with sidechick to beat boyfriend

Facebook user Afia Barcelona, a known standup comedian, has shared a humorous anecdote on her timeline recounting a memorable incident involving her notorious womaniser uncle.

According to Afia’s entertaining narration, her uncle, who had a reputation for philandering, received a rather harsh lesson from two of his girlfriends who happened to share the same name: Morda.

As detailed by Afia, fate intervened when the two Mordas discovered they were both being romantically involved with her uncle, leading them to realize he was making a fool of them both.

In a united front, the two women stormed the family’s home on a sweltering afternoon with the clear intention of confronting him.

The confrontation escalated beyond words, as Afia described the two Mordas teaming up to physically beat her uncle, much to his surprise and likely discomfort.

Adding a comedic twist to the story, Afia asserted that her grandfather was pleased by the incident.

Apparently, the elder family member did not condone his son’s womanising ways and found a sense of justice in the two aggrieved girlfriends taking matters into their own hands.

