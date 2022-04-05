- Advertisement -

Rev Eastwood Anaba, the founder of the Eastwood Anaba Ministries, has identified the root of recent marital strife, claiming that it is primarily due to debt incurred during lavish weddings.

According to him, young people see marriage to be more of a ceremonial than a connection between two people.

He claims that more money is spent on flashy and lavish weddings, only for the couple to begin bickering while trying to pay off their debt, which could take years.

Eastwood Anaba believes that a good friendship is more important than money when it comes to getting married.

In response to people borrowing money to plan their weddings, the Preacher pointed out that nowhere in the Bible does it state that you must have a 24 karat gold ring and a bridal gown before you may marry.

As a result, he cautioned individuals against squandering so much money and becoming indebted following their wedding ceremonies.

He said: “Don’t wait for the money to marry. For some of you, the reason why you are wasting time marrying is that you are waiting for money. You don’t even understand marriage. Marriage is not the ring, it’s a relationship. So if you are going to marry and you don’t have money for 24 karat gold, go and look for copper that resembles gold.

There is no point in getting 24 gold and after that, you are owing 24 karats. The marriage is not the ring. Show me where in the bible do they say when you are going to marry you must have a gold ring, show me where in the Bible did they say when you’re going to marry you must cut a high cake, wear a wedding gown. There are a lot of things which are not imperative. The truth is that there are things I don’t know how to do. One of the things I can’t do is a wedding, I’ve never blessed a wedding,” he told his congregation.

Using himself as an example, the Preacher indicated that he Preached on the day of his wedding he preached in Church after which he delivered the sick before his marriage was blessed.

“That day I remember I preached myself and they had driven us from our meeting place and the church had scattered so we succeeded in gathering on that Sunday and I preached and after that, I laid hands on the sick and prayed for them then I put on my coat, my wife was also wearing a skirt suit and they called us forward and now prayed for us and blessed the marriage. In going to do a wedding you will owe a lot of money. How will you pay for that? It will cause upset and fights in marriages.”