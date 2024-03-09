I make my husband chop my trumu, it is very sweet- Nana Agradaa

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian fetish priest cum evangelist, Nana Agradaa better known in the showbiz circles as evangelist Tupac is once again trending for the wrong reason.

Nana Agradaa has caused a stir online, making Ghanaians wonder if she says certain things just to trend or if she means whatever she says.

In a video flying across social media platforms, Agradaa has stated that she makes her husband, Angel Asiamah insert his penis in her anus, instead of her vagina.

Nana Agradaa made this shocking disclosure whilst advising ladies to be selective on the kind of men they marry, or better still go out with in a self-recorded video.

According to Nana Agradaa, ladies out there should be with men who smell very good and have everything.

“If you are dating a man, select a man who smells very good”, the woman of God stated.

She in furtherance talked about what happens in her bedroom, saying that “My husband can chop my vagina for a long time then I will tell him to remove his penis and insert it into my anus”.

Talking about how it feels, Evangelist Tupac said “I say, it is very nice to have sex via the anus.