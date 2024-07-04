Popular Kumawood actor turn presenter Kwaku Manu has disclosed that he has made a lot of money from social media than acting.

The actor during an interview explained that since venturing into social media full time, he has been able to make a good amount of money.

According to him, in movie making more money goes into production and other logistics and this drains them.

Kwaku Manu

He continued that by the time the movie is done, a lot of money has been spent out of the budget and therefore they are left with little and that is what they share amongst themselves.

Kwaku Manu went on to say that, unlike social media, he gets his content ready and uploads it on social media and then starts making money from the content he has uploaded.

The popular comic actor ventured into full-time vlogging with his Aggressive Interview after the movie industry went down. He continued by becoming a TV presenter on Onua TV before leaving to pursue other things.