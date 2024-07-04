type here...
I make more money from social media than movies - Kwaku Manu
Entertainment

I make more money from social media than movies – Kwaku Manu

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Kwaku-Manu at different locations
Kwaku-Manu

The actor during an interview explained that since venturing into social media full time, he has been able to make a good amount of money.

According to him, in movie making more money goes into production and other logistics and this drains them.

Kwaku Manu
Kwaku Manu

He continued that by the time the movie is done, a lot of money has been spent out of the budget and therefore they are left with little and that is what they share amongst themselves.

Kwaku Manu went on to say that, unlike social media, he gets his content ready and uploads it on social media and then starts making money from the content he has uploaded.

The popular comic actor ventured into full-time vlogging with his Aggressive Interview after the movie industry went down. He continued by becoming a TV presenter on Onua TV before leaving to pursue other things.

