Make one of the Kayayei Samira's make-up artist - Lady tells Bawumia
News

Make one of the Kayayei Samira’s make-up artist – Lady tells Bawumia

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Graduates-and-Bawumia
Graduates-and-Bawumia

The Vice President and the flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party(NPP) Dr Mahamadu Bawumia has been dared by a netizen to allow one of his Kayayei graduates to be the official make-up artist for his wife.

The office of the Vice President as part of his efforts to win power in December 2024 established the Kayayei Skills Empowerment Programme to help these women learn some vocational skills that would empower them and give them some sort of self-sufficiency.

The first batch graduated hours ago after undergoing training for three weeks in several fields including how to make soaps and detergents, beads and jewellery making, pedicure and manicure, baking and make-up artistry.

One netizen has questioned how these Kayayei graduates could be able to learn makeup in three weeks when people take 3 to 6 months to learn how to apply the makeup.

To prove that they had indeed mastered their craft, she urged that one of the ladies be employed by Samira Bawumia as her makeup artist.

She posted: “The way the kayayei makeup artists just use 3weeks to learn and graduate, in my humble opinion, and renting the brain in Bawumia’s head to make such this humble suggestion, they should make 1 of dem De makeup artist for Samira Bawumia.”

See the post below:

Source:GhPage

