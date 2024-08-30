Comic actor Kwaku Manu has been warned by his colleague Oboy Siki aka Boys Boys to get married to a woman more beautiful than his ex-wife Diane Okailey Nyarko.

Actor turn presenter Kwaku Manu has been in the news for the past few days following his ex-wife’s marriage to a white man weeks ago.

A few days ago Kweku Manu announced that he would also be getting a new wife since his ex-wife had moved on with her life.

Following his announcement, Oboy Siki has asked that he marry someone more beautiful than his ex-wife if he values his peace of mind.

According to Oboy Siki, Ghanaians on social media are not going to spare him should he marry another lady and it turns out that her ex-wife is more beautiful than his new wife.

He added that Ghanaians have taken up his case and are following it keenly so he should make sure he doesn’t disappoint them.

Watch the video below: