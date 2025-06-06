type here...
Entertainment

Make your pen!s clean- beautiful lady slaps sense into men

By Mzta Churchill

A young pulchritudinous and fascinating lady identified as Afia Sarpong has slapped sense into Ghanaian men.

Afia has stated that Ghanaian men should make keeping their p3nis clean a priority.

Afia’s comment comes after an aged man disrespected himself, slept with and impregnated a deaf and dumb girl.

According to the father of the young girl, the man who impregnated his daughter is nowhere to be found, the reason why he took the issue to Lawson Afisem.

Reacting to the news, Afia Sarpong sent a piece of advice to Ghanaian men, stating that they should keep their p3nis neat.

Afia, who sees the deaf and dumb girl as not only a grotesque but unhygienic stated that she is disappointed in the man who slept with the lady, and Ghanaian men at large.

The member of the Afisem show has therefore sent a piece of advice to young men out there on who they should sleep with.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Kwasia bi nti I want to gift 1000 Cedis- Okatakyie Afrifa

MFK cries “blood” after a blind man stormed her show

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Friday, June 6, 2025
28.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Wife in viral tape shares her side of the story

Anambra Woman

My husband uses dragon spray to chop me 3 times a day- woman cries out

Video of a mother disciplining her 13-year old daughter

Mother and her daughter

Guy shares baby mama’s cheating videos with 7 different men

Baby Mama

Circle boys face off with soldiers

Circle Boys
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways