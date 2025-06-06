Make your pen!s clean- beautiful lady slaps sense into men

A young pulchritudinous and fascinating lady identified as Afia Sarpong has slapped sense into Ghanaian men.

Afia has stated that Ghanaian men should make keeping their p3nis clean a priority.

Afia’s comment comes after an aged man disrespected himself, slept with and impregnated a deaf and dumb girl.

According to the father of the young girl, the man who impregnated his daughter is nowhere to be found, the reason why he took the issue to Lawson Afisem.

Reacting to the news, Afia Sarpong sent a piece of advice to Ghanaian men, stating that they should keep their p3nis neat.

Afia, who sees the deaf and dumb girl as not only a grotesque but unhygienic stated that she is disappointed in the man who slept with the lady, and Ghanaian men at large.

The member of the Afisem show has therefore sent a piece of advice to young men out there on who they should sleep with.