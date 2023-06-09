- Advertisement -

Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance, has provided some insight into the situations that frequently force men to enter into partnerships outside of marriage.

The finance minister stressed that Ghanaian systems frequently force men, in particular, to have side lovers in addition to their married wives in a speech that was recorded

“The issue in Ghana for marriages is that somehow, the system compels you to have a girlfriend. And it’s a very difficult thing. So, what do you do? When the whole society is moving in that direction?” he asked.

Also Read: Camidoh earns BET 2023 nomination

To address the apparent social problem, finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta proposed identifying one’s spouse as a boyfriend or girlfriend.

“Now if you are able to define your wife as your girlfriend, you’ve solved the problem.

“It looks like just a statement, but I think it’s the heart of fidelity and a good society.

“So, let’s make our spouses our boyfriends and girlfriends, and we will have solved Ghana’s problem,” he added.

Also Read: Ex-Blackstars player fingered for chopping the wife of the GH chief who shot himself in the US (Video)

The minister of finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has shed some light on the circumstances that frequently compel men to engage in relationships outside of marriage.

In a speech that was recorded and distributed online, the finance minister emphasized that Ghanaian systems frequently force males, in particular, to have side lovers in addition to their married wives.

Watch the video below:

Read More: Dunkwa: Man hits and murders his girlfriend with cement blocks for cheating on him