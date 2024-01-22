type here...
Makeup artist destroys wedding as she fights bride for refusing to pay for her service (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Makeup artist destroys wedding as she fights bride for refusing to pay for her service (Video)
A trending video that has garnered massive attention on social media captures the moment a makeup artist attacked a bride for refusing to pay for her service.


In the video, the angry makeup artist can be seen confronting the bride for refusing to pay her despite working on her face and body hours ago.


The bride who was in the middle of a photoshoot session fought back and insisted that she could choose not to pay.

Makeup artist destroys wedding as she fights bride for refusing to pay for her service (Video)


Initially, the bride begged the makeup artiste to allow her to finish with the photoshoot session but the impatient makeup artiste didn’t agree.

The two nearly exchanged blows if not for the timely intervention of the people around.

Reactions Under The Video…

@Ideniyor – The bride is a nasty person. Pay for services rendered and move on. It will be a different situation if she wasn’t satisfied with the work. Although agreement is agreement. I like the MUA. If she didn’t do that, very likely she would not have been paid.

@5vviveIf I no use hand clear the make up scatter the hair make I nor know wetin happen

@tosinadeda Why some women deh always move like ogbanje?

@JoyyXyy – What happened to clearing the make up and removing the hair Omo if I was the groom and I see this video I go cancel wedding or divorce straight up

Source:GHpage

