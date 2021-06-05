type here...
Makeup artist forced by Church to take off bride’s makeup before wedding

By Kweku Derrick
bride makeup saga
A make-up artist has taken to social media to narrate an “unusual encounter” where she had to take off a bride’s make-up before her wedding because her church does not allow women to wear makeup.

Recounting her frustration and anger, the makeup artist, known as ‘peenfaces’ on Instagram, said she went through the stress of doing a very nice makeup for her client ahead of her engagement.

According to the make-up artist, her workload doubled when she had to clean her client’s face for the white wedding and make it up again before the reception.

However, she was proud to share that she used about 10 minutes to fix up the bride again.

She captioned the video: “I had an unusual encounter with my bride on Saturday. After Her engagement in the morning, I had to take off Her make-up for church service. Her church doesn’t permit make-up.

“I was frustrated and angry because I would have to start the make-up from scratch for her reception. And we know the rush is usually epic when they come back from church for the reception program. We barely even have enough time for touch-ups not to talk about starting the make-up afresh.

“I was anxious cos i had just 10 mins to fix Her makeup, but then God came through for me. Makeup isn’t a small work as some people assume, especially when you have limited time to work on a face.”

“I did that make up in 10 mins did I try?”

The incident reportedly happened at the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries in Nigeria.

Source:GHPage

