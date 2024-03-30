type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentMaking money is very hard- Benedicta Gafah
Entertainment

Making money is very hard- Benedicta Gafah

By Razak GHPAGE
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Popular Kumawood actor, Benedicta Gafah has admitted that making money these days is very hard.

READ ALSO: My viral nude picture was edited by a hater- Benedicta Gafah breaks silence

The actress made this disclosure whilst speaking at the Gutsy Women’s Conference on 28th March 2024.

Advising the participants of the event, Benedicta Gafah said they should not misuse any money they come by.

According to the actress, it is very difficult to make money these days, so after one has struggled to make money, they should try to keep it very well.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

READ ALSO: Kwesi Nyantakyi Contests for Ejisu seat after one week of John Kumah

She went on to add that they should be appreciative when someone gives them money for free.

In her explanation, the actress said that people go through a lot of struggles to make money these days so they should not be taken for granted when they dash another person money.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GH PAGE

TODAY

Saturday, March 30, 2024
Accra
clear sky
91.8 ° F
91.8 °
91.8 °
58 %
4.5mph
0 %
Sat
90 °
Sun
89 °
Mon
88 °
Tue
88 °
Wed
88 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more