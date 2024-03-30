Making money is very hard- Benedicta Gafah

- Advertisement -

Popular Kumawood actor, Benedicta Gafah has admitted that making money these days is very hard.

The actress made this disclosure whilst speaking at the Gutsy Women’s Conference on 28th March 2024.

Advising the participants of the event, Benedicta Gafah said they should not misuse any money they come by.

According to the actress, it is very difficult to make money these days, so after one has struggled to make money, they should try to keep it very well.

She went on to add that they should be appreciative when someone gives them money for free.

In her explanation, the actress said that people go through a lot of struggles to make money these days so they should not be taken for granted when they dash another person money.