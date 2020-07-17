Makoma so adie – Mcbrown gushes over baby Maxin in new photo

The strong bond that exists between veteran actress Nana Ama Mcbrown and her only beautiful daughter Baby Maxin is beyond the normal. She has proven to be the best mother.

Countless times, Mcbrown has on social media registered her love for Baby Maxin through diverse means.

Posting of pictures and videos on social media has been her norm in expressing her unending and everlasting love for her little adorable baby girl. Lovely isn’t it?.

Nana Ama Mcbrown has once again gushed over her ever-beautiful Baby Maxin in a new photo on Instagram.

Sharing the photo on her page she wrote; “Makoma So Adiee ? @iambabymaxin Ewurade Medawoase ???”

Baby Maxin

