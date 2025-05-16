Malawian wife demands virginity back before accepting divorce

A 28-year-old teacher named Suliat has shocked many with her unusual request during a divorce case at the Iseyin Grade C Customary Court.

Her husband, Lateef, filed for divorce, claiming that Suliat often embarrassed him in public.

In response, Suliat refused to accept the divorce unless Lateef could return her virginity and restore her health.

She accused him of using spiritual charms to trick her into marriage.

According to her, she went to Lateef for spiritual help to improve her business.

READ ALSO: Facebook iPhone scammer nabbed by his victims

He agreed to help but only after she gave him some of her pubic hair and agreed to have sex with him.

After doing so, her business improved, and she later found herself married to him.

Now, Suliat says her health has worsened since the marriage and blames Lateef.

She insists that she won’t agree to the divorce until her virginity and health are returned.

The case has drawn wide public attention due to the unusual nature of her demand.

The judge, Chief Raheem Adelodun, postponed the case until Suliat’s health improves.

He also asked both families to get her medical help and report back to the court every 15 days.

Many people are now debating whether Suliat’s demand is possible or just a sign of emotional distress.

READ ALSO: TikToker Valeria Marquez shot in the head during a live session