type here...
News

Malawian wife demands virginity back before accepting divorce

By Armani Brooklyn
Wife yelling at her husband

A 28-year-old teacher named Suliat has shocked many with her unusual request during a divorce case at the Iseyin Grade C Customary Court.

Her husband, Lateef, filed for divorce, claiming that Suliat often embarrassed him in public.

In response, Suliat refused to accept the divorce unless Lateef could return her virginity and restore her health.

She accused him of using spiritual charms to trick her into marriage.

According to her, she went to Lateef for spiritual help to improve her business.

READ ALSO: Facebook iPhone scammer nabbed by his victims

Wife yelling at her husband

He agreed to help but only after she gave him some of her pubic hair and agreed to have sex with him.

After doing so, her business improved, and she later found herself married to him.

Trending:
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Now, Suliat says her health has worsened since the marriage and blames Lateef.

She insists that she won’t agree to the divorce until her virginity and health are returned.

The case has drawn wide public attention due to the unusual nature of her demand.

The judge, Chief Raheem Adelodun, postponed the case until Suliat’s health improves.

He also asked both families to get her medical help and report back to the court every 15 days.

Many people are now debating whether Suliat’s demand is possible or just a sign of emotional distress.

READ ALSO: TikToker Valeria Marquez shot in the head during a live session

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Facebook iphone scammer

Facebook iPhone scammer nabbed by his victims

Parents daughter boyfriend

Parents track down daughter inside boyfriend’s room

GhPageNews

TODAY

Friday, May 16, 2025
27.4 C
Accra

Also Read

TikToker Valeria Marquez shot in the head during a live session

Valeria Marquez

Pastor’s daughter’s trending video

Pastors daughters video

Clear photos of Pastor’s daughter in the viral video

Pastors daughter

Part 2 & 3 of pastor’s daughter’s video surfaces

Pastors daughters video

Christians fume at pastor’s daughter in viral video

Pastor Preaching and young lady
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways