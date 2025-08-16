Male workers cry and accuse their chinese boss of engaging them at their backsides

It was an emotionally laden moment for the rescued 12 Nigerian trapped workers in Central African Republic as they narrated how their Chinese employers abused them at their backsides.

The 12 stranded men whose viral video went viral some three weeks ago, finally arrived Nigeria and paid a visit to the Nidcom office.

They were received by the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, in Abuja on Friday, August 15.

The leader of the rescued workers, Igorigo Freeborn said that despite owing them 11 months salaries, they were still abused by their bosses.

“I am not ashamed to say it. I want other people to learn from it. We were treated badly there but thank God for sparing our lives to tell the stories today.

I am one of those people who usually abuse Nigeria and I don’t think anything good can come out of the country but we were all so happy to receive help and succour from Nigeria”

Let me use this opportunity to thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the CAR Ambassador in Bangui, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) NEMA, Immigration Service and other government agencies for coming to our rescue almost immediately” – He said

Freeborn said they had suffered a lot in the past 20 months that they left Nigeria and pleaded with the government to help them redress the injustices meted out to them by their employers.