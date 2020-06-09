Mallam cuts off boy’s finger for allegedly stealing T-roll

A piece of vile and villainous news that reached us affirms an Islamic scholar (Mallam) has allegedly cut off the finger of a boy who was accused of stealing toilet roll and a wall clock.

The Islamic scholar identified as Mallam Bawa by reports available is said to have ordered some boys to capture the victim, after which his finger was cut off.

The victim, Abubakar Sadiq, 18 chronicling his misery stated that the wicked incident happened at the Takoradi Central Mosque.

Sadiq added that he was returning from his brother’s house last Tuesday when he was informed that Mallam Bawa had ordered his arrest.

Adding up, he was defeated by the four boys and subsequently sent to the Islamic scholar to be punished.

Sadiq said after being accused of stealing a wall clock, toilet roll and a pipe head belonging to one of the Islamic schools, he was tied with a rope.

According to him, despite pleading innocent, his little finger placed on the board and a knife and a pair of scissors used to cut it off.

“His boys tied my legs and placed my finger on board and he then used a knife and a pair of scissor to cut my finger, before putting it in hot oil,” the victim said.

The matter was afterwards reported to their Zongo chief after the boy told his elder brother about his torment.

The victim’s elder brother, Shaibu Awudu, said the Mallam justified his actions, saying it was meant to serve as a deterrent to other boys.

Meanwhile, the Mallam Bawa has since been invited by the Takoradi Central Police Station for interrogation.