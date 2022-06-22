- Advertisement -

Famed Ghanaian-aged TikTok star, Mama Linda – Has called out Nana Agradaa for telling Ghanaians to visit her church with gallons of water to turn them into “Miracle Water”.

This followed after the latest evangelist in town, Evangelist Mama Pat entreated her fans and loved ones to storm her church for special spiritual guidance using only water.

While addressing her viewers on her personally owned TV station, Nana Agradaa asserted her spiritual water killed two snakes in her house after she poured a cup of it on her compound.

Watch the video below to know more…

Reacting to the above video, Mama Linda has called out Nana Agradaa for using the old methods used by fake pastors to dupe people.

She additionally advised Nana Agradaa to employ new methods because we are now in a digital world and no sane person will fall for her flimflam.

Watch the video below to know more…

Check out some of the comments under the video from discerning Ghanaians…

Abena_Sugar_Trust – Old method no atwam ???3ms3 mama linda p3 scientific method no bi wai

Ernest_ylina – Dis woman er mefeeli no brutaa??? y3hy3 heels pls we can’t carry water ??? people will go ei Ghana so when will our eyes open

Iman_Imy – This is hella funny Eii..the sad part is there are ppl who will believe n go

Themillionaire chick – Wow our First Lady Peter Popoff and her spring water it’s aboziable

Slowburn – She needs to be detain by the Ghana police