GhPageNewsMan, 23, arrested with human parts hanging in his room
Man, 23, arrested with human parts hanging in his room

By Kweku Derrick
A 23-year-old man Joseph Amoah has been arrested by the Assin Fosu Divisional Police Command has for allegedly hanging human parts including skulls on his window.

Confirming the arrest to Angel News, Deputy Central Regional PRO of the Ghana Police Service, Inspector Isaac Evans Ettie said that “the police proceeded to the scene to effect the arrest after receiving the report that the suspect was hanging human parts on his window for unknown reasons”.

He told Angel FM’s reporter, Kwame Owusu Asante Shadrack, that photographs of the human parts, as well as the scene, were taken.

Inspector Evans Ettie added that the human parts have been retrieved and sent to St. Francis Xavier Hospital Morgue at Assin Fosu for investigation.

He concluded that the suspect is in police custody assisting investigations.

Source:GHPage

