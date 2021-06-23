type here...
GhPageNewsMan, 23, electrocuted to death at Taifa
Man, 23, electrocuted to death at Taifa

By Kweku Derrick
A 23-year-old man has been electrocuted to death at Taifa Burkina, a community in Accra, Citi News reports.

According to the family, the electricity pole that caused his death had been insulated and left unattended until a recent repair work by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) which left the pole exposed.

The family alleges that until the incident, no warning sign had been erected to warn residents of the dangers of the high voltage pole.

The family has thus vowed to take legal action against ECG.

“They said because of the muddy area, he slipped, and he decided to hold the metal electricity pole as support, so he doesn’t fall down. The thing electrocuted him, and those around were just looking at him. The pole wasn’t naked earlier, but now it is naked…  I am going to take this case up. I am the only person left now. We are going to pursue the case. Nobody expected this. We will sit down as a family and arrange for the funeral,” he said.

Source:GHPage

