Man, 55 arrested for allegedly raping seven underage teenage girls

- Advertisement -

Man, aged, 51 identified as Abdulhamid Sale has been arrested for allegedly raping seven teenage girls in Bukuru community of Jos South local government area.

By reports, the suspect was arrested after one of the mothers of his victim reported the matter to members of the vigilante group in the community.

“The arrest of the suspect came after a report by a mother to one of the victims to the vigilante group in the area that she saw her daughter with a phone and felt that something was wrong” a youth leader in the community, Aliyu Hassan, said.

After a thorough investigation, it was found out that the phone was given to the girl by the suspect and further checks revealed that he raped seven girls, mostly 13 years old in Kugiya area of Bukuru, who are mostly hawkers, by luring them with as little as 50 Naira, and small Tecno Phones’.

The spokesperson of the state police command, ASP Gabriel Ubah, who confirmed the arrest said the suspect is in the custody of the police and would be charged to court as soon as investigation into the matter is concluded.