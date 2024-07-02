type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentMan who acted as a mad man in Bonegas church would die...
Entertainment

Man who acted as a mad man in Bonegas church would die soon – Prophet Major

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Prophet-Major-and-Bishop-Bonegas
Prophet-Major-and-Bishop-Bonegas

Prophet Major has disclosed that the man who claimed to have gone mad in Bishop Bonegas‘ church would soon die.

Social media for the past few days have been buzzing after Bishop Bonegas allegedly made one of his security guys mad during an interview.

In the interview with Rashad of GhPage TV, Bishop Bonegas in an attempt to prove that he was a powerful prophet made one of his security men seated in the church go mad immediately the host asked him to prove he was powerful.

People have been sharing their views on the matter with the majority saying the thing was staged and there was no way he could make the man go mad and heal him after a few minutes.

Prophet Major in reacting to the video on Rash Hour yesterday hosted by Rashad, stated emphatically that what Bishop Bonegas did was fake and the wrath of God would come upon him and his security man.

He added that God never did such a thing and he wonders how Bishop Bonegas can perform such a miracle.

The Prophet during the show stated that he believes Bishop Bonegas is using a spirit to do all these things if only what he did was true.

He added that if he continues like this, he will go down as he did some years ago when he became sick and lost everything.

Watch the video below:

Subscribe to watch new videos
Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Tuesday, July 2, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
89 %
2.2mph
75 %
Tue
83 °
Wed
78 °
Thu
75 °
Fri
81 °
Sat
82 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways