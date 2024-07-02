Prophet Major has disclosed that the man who claimed to have gone mad in Bishop Bonegas‘ church would soon die.

Social media for the past few days have been buzzing after Bishop Bonegas allegedly made one of his security guys mad during an interview.

In the interview with Rashad of GhPage TV, Bishop Bonegas in an attempt to prove that he was a powerful prophet made one of his security men seated in the church go mad immediately the host asked him to prove he was powerful.

People have been sharing their views on the matter with the majority saying the thing was staged and there was no way he could make the man go mad and heal him after a few minutes.

Prophet Major in reacting to the video on Rash Hour yesterday hosted by Rashad, stated emphatically that what Bishop Bonegas did was fake and the wrath of God would come upon him and his security man.

He added that God never did such a thing and he wonders how Bishop Bonegas can perform such a miracle.

The Prophet during the show stated that he believes Bishop Bonegas is using a spirit to do all these things if only what he did was true.

He added that if he continues like this, he will go down as he did some years ago when he became sick and lost everything.

Watch the video below: