Man allegedly kills girlfriend and dumps her body in a freezer

The Ghana Police Service has issued a search warrant for a man identified as Frank for allegedly murdering his girlfriend at Ho, Fiave, in the Volta Region.

The suspect deposited the body of his girlfriend in a deep freezer and took to his heels.

Frank who is believed to be a tenant in the house reportedly had a disagreement with his girlfriend, identified as Lizzy the previous day.

According to sources, the girlfriend’s body was found in a refrigerator after neighbours broke into his room due to the stench emanating from his apartment.

“Neighbours in and around the house observed a strong stench emanating from Frank’s room with house flies hovering around the windows and door.

As a result, the door was forced opened only for the body of the deceased, known as Lizzy to be found in a double-decker refrigerator”, the Police sources revealed.

The investigators who later arrived at the scene transported the body to the Ho Municipal Hospital morgue for autopsy.

The police have also begun investigations into the matter and are on a manhunt for Frank who is believed to have committed this horrible crime.