A young man believed to be a Nigerian sadly lost his life after he was allegedly poisoned by his friends at his own birthday bash.

The man, reported to be in his late 20s, was hospitalised shortly after his birthday celebration which was attended mainly by his friends.

A video from the occasion that has gone viral on social media captured the moment his friends came to share his joy with him in his house as he clocked another year of gratefulness to the Lord.

The young man is seen in the video with smiles all over his face with his two friends by his side, as they cut the birthday cake.

One of the friends who stood on his left is seen taking money from his wallet and pushing it into the celebrant’s pocket.

Part of the video also saw him on the hospital bed as he struggles with breath. He passed while still on admission after which the doctor’s diagnosis proved he was poisoned.