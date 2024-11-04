type here...
News

Dr Opoku Agyemang appeals to Dr Bawumia to provide bulletproof vehicles to the police as he readies to become the next president

By Armani Brooklyn
Bawumia
Bawumia

I am writing to express a heartfelt appeal to Dr Bawumia as we prepare to swear him in as President on January 7, 2025.

It deeply saddens me whenever I hear of police officers being killed by armed men.

Many young officers have tragically lost their lives while serving and protecting our communities, leaving behind grieving families.

Dr Opoku Agyemang

The recent rise in daylight robberies and attacks on bullion vans has exacerbated this situation, making it increasingly dangerous for our law enforcement personnel.

I urge Mr. President to prioritize the provision of bulletproof vehicles for our police officers.

This essential equipment would enhance their safety and ability to effectively carry out their duties in protecting the citizens of Ghana.

Thank you for considering this important request.

Sincerely,  

Dr Opoku Agyemang 

Chief Executive Officer (Unioun Group Of Companies)

