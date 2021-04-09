type here...
Man arrested for allegedly defiling his 12-year-old daughter for 5 years

By Mr. Tabernacle
A 49-year-old man, Ubong Williams Akpan is laughing at the wrong side of his face.

He has been apprehended by Ogun State Police for allegedly defiling his 12-year-old daughter for five years.

According to the information received, the suspect was arrested on Friday, April 2, following a report lodged at Itele Ota divisional headquarters by the victim (name withheld).

She (the 12-year girl) reported at the police station that her father had been abusing her sexually since when she was seven years.

Having been abused for the past five years and couldn’t take it anymore, quickly she took to the direction of the police to report his father’s heinous act, hence the arrest.

Ludicrously, the suspect Williams Akpan on interrogation confessed claiming that his wife is appearing too old, and she is no longer looking attractive to him, for this reason ‘preying on’ his daughter to satisfy his sexual needs.

