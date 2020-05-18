Man arrested for chopping off his son’s ear for stealing

- Advertisement -

A 55-year-old man, Osman Mumuni has been arrested at Obom Domeabra by the Weija Police for cutting off part of his son’s ear with a blade allegedly for stealing from him.

He chopped off part of the 10-year-old boy’s right ear and also put his fingers in fire after he suspected his son of stealing GHC200.00.

According to DSP Afia Tengey, the PRO of the Accra Regional Police Command, the suspect confessed to committing the crime but said his son is very naughty and stubborn.

DSP Afia Tengey said the boy who was in severe pain was sent to the Amanfrom Polyclinic for medical attention but has since been released to his mother as investigations continue.

“Police appeal to Guardians and parents not to transfer their anger to their children. The Polie will make sure he’s processed before the law court,” DSP Tengey told the media.

