Man arrested for chatting with a 14-year-old girl just a month after relocating to England

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for sex chatting with a 14-year-old man with the intent of having carnal knowledge of her.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the man claimed he found the minor on a dating site and chatted with her.

He said that she told him she was 14 years old, yet he still went ahead to propose sex to her.

Their chats showed he had sent the minor photos of his private part and also asked her to send him photos of her breasts.

The suspect stated that he relocated to the UK a month ago and has a three-month-old child.

Watch a video of him being interrogated below…