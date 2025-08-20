type here...
News

Man Arrested For Defrauding 20 People To Fund Lavish Naming Ceremony

By Armani Brooklyn
Richard Kobee

A 35-year-old man, identified as Richard Kobee, has been arrested for allegedly defrauding more than 20 residents of Enyanmaim in the Ajumako Enyanmain Essiam District of the Central Region to stage a flamboyant naming ceremony.

According to reports, Kobee collected over GHC 20,000 from unsuspecting victims under the pretence of raising funds to cater for his supposedly ailing mother.

Residents who were moved by his story contributed money in good faith, only to later discover that his mother was never ill.

Shockingly, Kobee is said to have used the money to organise what community members described as the most extravagant naming ceremony the town has ever witnessed.

READ ALSO: 23-year-old man unalives his 44-year-old girlfriend

Richard Kobee

Despite assuring residents that he would repay them after the event, he failed to do so and went into hiding in Takoradi for more than four months.

Reverend Fiifi Michael, a journalist and Master of Ceremony revealed that he had unknowingly facilitated some of Kobee’s borrowing.

He further alleged that Kobee employed multiple deceptive schemes, including impersonating a woman, luring female victims into fake romantic relationships, and using different phone numbers to dupe people.

Trending
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

To evade angry creditors, Kobee reportedly installed CCTV cameras around his residence, often locking himself indoors to avoid confrontation.

He later discarded his old phone numbers before being tracked down and arrested.

Kobee has since been brought back to Enyanmaim for identification by victims and is currently assisting police with ongoing investigations.

READ ALSO: Maid filmed urinating inside food she was preparing for her employers

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Funeral

23-year-old man unalives his 44-year-old girlfriend

Maid

Maid filmed urinating inside food she was preparing for her employers

GhPageNews

TODAY

Wednesday, August 20, 2025
22.8 C
Accra

Also Read

Married man perishes in an accident alongside his sidechick

Western Region Accident

Cheating wife dies inside boyfriend’s room

Cheating wife

Sakawa guys flee after been nabbed at Osun State

Kasoa Another guy's manhood vanishes raising suspicions for sika duro as sakawa boy gets arrested

Maid filmed urinating inside food she was preparing for her employers

Maid

President Mahama grants 998 prisoners amnesty- Is Nana Agradaa now a free bird?

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways