Man Arrested For Defrauding 20 People To Fund Lavish Naming Ceremony

A 35-year-old man, identified as Richard Kobee, has been arrested for allegedly defrauding more than 20 residents of Enyanmaim in the Ajumako Enyanmain Essiam District of the Central Region to stage a flamboyant naming ceremony.

According to reports, Kobee collected over GHC 20,000 from unsuspecting victims under the pretence of raising funds to cater for his supposedly ailing mother.

Residents who were moved by his story contributed money in good faith, only to later discover that his mother was never ill.

Shockingly, Kobee is said to have used the money to organise what community members described as the most extravagant naming ceremony the town has ever witnessed.

READ ALSO: 23-year-old man unalives his 44-year-old girlfriend

Despite assuring residents that he would repay them after the event, he failed to do so and went into hiding in Takoradi for more than four months.

Reverend Fiifi Michael, a journalist and Master of Ceremony revealed that he had unknowingly facilitated some of Kobee’s borrowing.

He further alleged that Kobee employed multiple deceptive schemes, including impersonating a woman, luring female victims into fake romantic relationships, and using different phone numbers to dupe people.

To evade angry creditors, Kobee reportedly installed CCTV cameras around his residence, often locking himself indoors to avoid confrontation.

He later discarded his old phone numbers before being tracked down and arrested.

Kobee has since been brought back to Enyanmaim for identification by victims and is currently assisting police with ongoing investigations.

READ ALSO: Maid filmed urinating inside food she was preparing for her employers