Man arrested for stealing girlfriend’s shoes and gifting them to his sidechick

A Kenyan man named Ryan Lusalishi has been arrested and charged by the court for stealing his girlfriend’s designer shoes and gifting them to his sidechick.

According to reports, Ryan didn’t only cart away his girlfriend’s shoes but also stole her expensive laptop in addition.

The theft case was reported to the police by Ryan’s girlfriend named Elizabeth Okumu because he broke into her room without her knowledge.

According to Nairobi News, Lusalishi is also facing an additional charge of conveying suspected stolen property contrary to section 323 of the penal code.

“He is accused of having a bag and a pair of shoes reasonably suspected to have been stolen or unlawfully obtained at the time of his arrest.

“Upon returning from work, Okumu discovered some of her personal effects had been misplaced, thus arousing her curiosity. She established that her laptop, a pair of shoes, a bag and a Kenya Commercial Bank ATM card were missing. Okumu went ahead and reported the matter to the police who immediately began their investigations

“The man’s second girlfriend informed the police that he had returned home with the items. He was apprehended and the bag and the shoes were recovered from his house,”

Apparently, Rayn will appear before the court again on January 31, 2023, but the hearing won’t begin until May 22.

